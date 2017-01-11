Selena Gomez and The Weeknd wanted to keep their relationship a ''secret'' at first.

The pair - who were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica - were reportedly keen to keep their romance to themselves at first but have now decided they're happy for people to find out about them.

One source said: ''At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them.''

Whilst another insider added: ''Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album. Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for.''

However, the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker - real name Abel Tesfaye - is said to have fancied the 24-year-old singer for some time.

The source told E! News: ''Abel though always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.

''They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.''

The budding romance comes just two months after the 26-year-old singer split from model Bella Hadid but the pair have remained good friends since their relationship ended.

She said: ''There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance.''

Whilst a source added: ''Bella and The Weeknd have been talking again. The Weeknd sent Bella something special to her room to wish her luck on her big day ... They are on great terms - not back together but still talking.''