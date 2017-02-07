Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen getting ''very cozy'' as they went on a date in Los Angeles.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker looked loved up as she headed to Sunset Tower with the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer for a romantic dinner for two.

A source said: ''They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table. Selena looked beautiful in a long black trench coat.''

After enjoying dinner, the pair were seen exiting the building before stepping into a Bentley.

The insider added to People magazine: ''She was hugging him from behind and they could not keep their hands off each other.''

The couple were recently spotted enjoying each other's company in Florence, Italy, where they reportedly splashed out almost $250,000 on the romantic getaway.

The lovebirds stayed in the luxurious Belmond Villa San Michele, a hotel known for its privacy, after their long-haul flight from Los Angeles, California, with the room thought to have cost them a hefty $3,000 to $4,000 per night at least, or even $10,000 per night if they opted for the luxurious Limonaia Villa.

The couple are said to have then stopped by the Accademia Gallery Museum and enjoyed a private tour of the sculpture art gallery before rounding off their busy day with a meal at Trattoria Borgo Antico.

Meanwhile, The Weekend is said to be really taken with the 24-year-old beauty.

A source said: ''He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities. As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other.''

Whilst another insider added: ''She is happy and doesn't mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide. Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd. She finds him charming and is enamoured by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.''