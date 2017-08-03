Selena Gomez believes her relationship with The Weeknd works so well because he is her ''best friend'' and she doesn't need him to ''complete'' her.
Selena Gomez sees The Weeknd as her ''best friend''.
The 'Bad Liar' singer - who previously had an on/off romance with Justin Bieber - has been dating the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker for almost a year and has learned the key to a strong relationship is not to expect a partner to ''complete'' her, but rather to ''add'' to her already-fulfilled life.
She explained to America's InStyle magazine: ''I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy.
''I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure.
''You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense.
''I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.''
While Selena is proud of her accomplishments, the former Disney star - who became a household name when she had the lead role in 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012 - wouldn't ''recommend'' beginning an acting career at a young age.
She admitted: ''I think it's really dysfunctional to be in the industry at a young age where you're figuring out who you are. I don't recommend it.''
However, the 25-year-old beauty does enjoy seeing old videos posted on Instagram by her fans because they make her appreciate how different her life is now.
She said: ''On Instagram my fans throw back all these old videos, and I get so emotional because I'm like, 'Wow, my life is so different now.' Not to say that's bad, but it's just crazy. It really is.
''It can all be a bit overwhelming, but I try and balance it out with what makes me happy. If I'm part of a really good project, I can lean into it all.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...