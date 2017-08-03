Selena Gomez sees The Weeknd as her ''best friend''.

The 'Bad Liar' singer - who previously had an on/off romance with Justin Bieber - has been dating the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker for almost a year and has learned the key to a strong relationship is not to expect a partner to ''complete'' her, but rather to ''add'' to her already-fulfilled life.

She explained to America's InStyle magazine: ''I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy.

''I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure.

''You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense.

''I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else.''

While Selena is proud of her accomplishments, the former Disney star - who became a household name when she had the lead role in 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012 - wouldn't ''recommend'' beginning an acting career at a young age.

She admitted: ''I think it's really dysfunctional to be in the industry at a young age where you're figuring out who you are. I don't recommend it.''

However, the 25-year-old beauty does enjoy seeing old videos posted on Instagram by her fans because they make her appreciate how different her life is now.

She said: ''On Instagram my fans throw back all these old videos, and I get so emotional because I'm like, 'Wow, my life is so different now.' Not to say that's bad, but it's just crazy. It really is.

''It can all be a bit overwhelming, but I try and balance it out with what makes me happy. If I'm part of a really good project, I can lean into it all.''