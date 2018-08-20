Selena Gomez and her three best friends have had matching tattoos.
The 'Back To You' hitmaker and her closest group of pals all had the number four etched onto their skin while having a girl's night to mark Courtney Barry's 26th birthday over the weekend.
The 'It Aint Me' singer posted a series of photos on Sunday (20.08.18) with Courtney, Raquelle Stevens, and Ashley Cook, posing and eating pizza and ice cream together.
She wrote: ''My best friend turned 26. Part one.''
She also revealed her new body art by posting a photo of her having a tattoo done on her arm while she smiled in a selfie.
She wrote: ''Best friend turned 26. Part 2. #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life.
''I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack, it's a dot!'' (sic)
Selena, 26, ended her tribute by posting a picture of her and best friend Courtney, holding up their T-shirts to reveal their matching ink.
She wrote: ''And lastly, my actual #1@courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life's most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful.
''You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1''. (sic)
