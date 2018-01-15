Selena Gomez and her mother ''don't talk'' about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker's mother Mandy Teefey made it clear how she feels about her daughter's relationship with the singer but now she has spoken out about it, the pair have decided to shelve that topic of conversation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Mandy has said her piece and Selena knows how she feels about it and that's that. For the sake of their own relationship, they just don't talk about it. Mandy knows that Selena is an adult and she's going to do what she wants ... Now that [her opinion of Bieber] is out in the open, there's no need to keep dwelling on it. Her mom's not going to do anything to try to sabotage things, and she will never give Selena an ultimatum - him or us.''

Selena's mother previously admitted she is ''not happy'' about her daughter's reconciliation with Justin.

She said: ''Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy ... She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.''

It had previously been claimed that a rift had developed between Selena and her mother after the former Disney star's parent stopped managing her career in 2014.

Mandy explained: ''Every mother and daughter has disagreements. We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.''