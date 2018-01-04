Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber enjoyed a sweat session at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, where the couple were reportedly given their own private class.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber attended a sweaty pilates class together on Wednesday (03.01.18).
The 'Wolves' hitmaker and the 23-year-old heartthrob were able to enjoy the exercise, which is typically held in sweltering 95 degrees heat, in private after having a session with the owner of West Hollywood studios, Hot Pilates, on Sunset Blvd.
A source told E! News that 'Sorry' singer Justin had a ''blast'' working out with his on/off girlfriend.
It comes after the pop hunk flew into Mexico to celebrate New Year's Eve (31.12.17) with the 25-year-old beauty.
The pair reportedly met up in Cabo San Lucas - where she was partying with her pals - for some low-key celebrations watching fireworks with close friends.
A source said at the time: ''He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually.
''They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean.''
Another source added: ''Justin had a great new year's Eve with Selena. He is looking forward to 2018 with her.
''It was a special evening shared with a few close friends in a beautiful place.''
Days before reuniting with Selena, Justin had spent some quality time with his family in the Mexican city of Cancun.
An insider revealed: ''Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family.
''He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an ocean-front villa 10 minutes away from Selena's villa where she was staying.''
Selena jetted out to Cabo from Los Angeles on Boxing Day (26.12.17) on a private plane with her girl pals, but there was no sign of Justin at the time.
A source said: ''She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos.
''They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together.''
Selena and Justin rekindled their romance over a month ago, just weeks after she split from her boyfriend The Weeknd.
Justin reached out to Selena last year after she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...