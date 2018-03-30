Selena Gomez's mum Mandy Teefey has revealed she and her daughter ''don't talk'' about the star's on/off relationship with Justin Bieber.
The 'Come And Get It' singer's rollercoaster romance with the 'Sorry' hitmaker is said to have ended recently, but her mother Mandy Teefey has suggested she would be the last one to know what the situation is right now.
Asked by E! News for an update on her 25-year-old daughter's relationship with the 24-year-old pop star, she simply replied: ''You would know before I did. We don't talk about it.''
It comes after reports claiming despite the apparent split, Justin still has his former flame on his mind.
An insider told People: ''He isn't dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished.''
Although he has made an effort to develop a better relationship with Selena's friends and family - but they're not convinced he's a suitable boyfriend.
The insider added: ''Justin does care what her friends and family think and has tried to win them over, but some of them are just over it. They're there for Selena and support her no matter what, but don't feel like they need to welcome back Justin.
''If you notice, Selena keeps her friends and Justin separate - when she's with Justin, it's just Justin, and when she's with her old friends, it's just them. They don't really overlap anymore.''
Selena's mother has previously questioned whether Justin, 24, is a suitable boyfriend for her daughter.
And the 'Wolves' hitmaker is said to be focused on rebuilding her relationship with Mandy.
The source told Entertainment Tonight: ''She wants to repair her relationship with her mother, that's a priority for her, too.''
