Actress-and-singer Selena Gomez is launching a second collection with American brand Coach, after designing a bag with the label last year.
Selena Gomez is launching a fashion range with Coach.
The 25-year-old actress-and-singer has joined forces with the brand again following the success of their sell-out 'Selena Grace' bag , and now the 'Wolves' singer s turning her hand to designing clothes for an upcoming ready-to-wear line in collaboration with the brand.
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a sneak peak of a silk and lace item with a label that reads 'Coach x Selena' to her millions of followers along with the caption: ''Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes! So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can't wait to show you this fall. #CoachxSelena #CoachNY''.
The brunette beauty has praised Coach's creative director, Stuart Vevers, in the past and said she only surrounds herself with ''the best people'' when it comes to her work.
Speaking to InStyle.com about her the Selena Grace bag last year, the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker said: ''Coach's executive creative director, Stuart Vevers - he's an angel. He was just so open at figuring out our collaboration. If I'm working in film or writing or producing or fashion, I want to be surrounded by the best people so I can grow.''
And speaking at an event for the collaboration at Coach's Regent Street store in December, Stuart revealed how ''fun'' it was to work with Selena on the bag.
He said: ''Working with her is always really fun. It's great sitting down and talking with a smart, creative person who's got a strong point of view.''
And one of the reasons the American designer felt the need to work with Selena on a collection is because the former Disney star- who is the most followed person on Instagram - ''connects'' with the next generation.
He explained: ''Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course. To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.''
