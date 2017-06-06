Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has revealed that her new music will mark an ''evolution'' in her career.
Selena Gomez's new music will mark an ''evolution'' in her sound.
The 24-year-old star has promised that her upcoming record will be markedly different from her 2015 album 'Revival', which featured hits such as 'Hands to Myself' and 'Same Old Love'.
She told SiriusXM: ''It's an evolution and I know it's different and I just wanted it to sound like something I've never done before.''
As well as touring and making new music, Selena has recently served as a producer on the TV series '13 Reasons Why' - which is based on the book 'Thirteen Reasons Why' by Jay Asher.
And the brunette beauty has admitted she can see ''so much'' of herself in the show's character Hannah Baker, a school girl whose suicide is central to the plot.
She recently explained: ''I see myself in Hannah so much. Seven years ago I did and even more so today, which I think is funny because it's backwards. The older I get the more insecure I get, which is odd. But that's something a lot of people can relate to.''
In the show, Hannah is the subject of constant rumours and is perceived to be promiscuous by her classmates.
And according to Selena, she can empathise with some of the character's struggles.
She shared: ''Her personality is a quiet strength. I've never really been the one to be in anyone's face. A lot of girls feel like they have to be a certain way for attention.
''Social media has amplified all of that. I get that she didn't want that to be what her life was.''
