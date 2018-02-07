Selena Gomez has accepted she will always have anxiety and depression issues.

The 25-year-old singer has spoken openly about her mental health difficulties and recently completed two weeks of in-patient treatment at a New York facility and she doesn't think she'll ever fully ''overcome'' her problems.

Speaking to America's Harper's Bazaar's March issue, Selena said: ''I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome.

''There won't be a day when I'm like 'here I am in a pretty dress - I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else.

''I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place.''

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker released a number of new songs last year but she isn't rushing to bring out a follow-up LP to her 2015 album 'Revival' because she isn't ''confident'' enough in her music.

She said: ''I don't really set goals 'cause I don't want to be disappointed if I don't reach them, but I do want to work on my music, too.

''My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I'm honest about it: it's because I haven't been ready.

''I mean, point-blank, I don't feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don't care.

''Right now, I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I'm doing.''