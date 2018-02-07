Selena Gomez has admitted she has accepted that she will always have anxiety and depression and revealed she is ''choosing'' herself over other projects.
Selena Gomez has accepted she will always have anxiety and depression issues.
The 25-year-old singer has spoken openly about her mental health difficulties and recently completed two weeks of in-patient treatment at a New York facility and she doesn't think she'll ever fully ''overcome'' her problems.
Speaking to America's Harper's Bazaar's March issue, Selena said: ''I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome.
''There won't be a day when I'm like 'here I am in a pretty dress - I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else.
''I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place.''
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker released a number of new songs last year but she isn't rushing to bring out a follow-up LP to her 2015 album 'Revival' because she isn't ''confident'' enough in her music.
She said: ''I don't really set goals 'cause I don't want to be disappointed if I don't reach them, but I do want to work on my music, too.
''My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I'm honest about it: it's because I haven't been ready.
''I mean, point-blank, I don't feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don't care.
''Right now, I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I'm doing.''
