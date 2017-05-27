Selena Gomez has insisted that she and her boyfriend The Weeknd are not working on a new song together.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are not collaborating on a new song.
Although Selena's upcoming single 'In Her Element' was briefly listed on Wikipedia as featuring her 27-year-old boyfriend, Selena has insisted that the pair are not planning to work together at the moment.
Speaking with Boston's 103.3 AMP Radio, she told 'The TJ Show': ''No, no we're not. It's not true!''
Meanwhile, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder - who is collaborating with Selena on her new album - recently revealed her latest offerings won't sound like anything she has done before.
He has teamed up with the 'Hands To Myself' singer for a couple of tracks on her hotly-anticipated LP and teased that the pair have been working on a ''very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo'' song.
He said: ''We've done a couple of records, I couldn't begin to predict what will make her album, but the ones that we did I'm ecstatic about. They don't sound like anything else she has. I'm trying to check boxes she doesn't have, so I won't go into detail other than to say we did a very, very, very heartfelt goose-bumpy mid-tempo.''
And Ryan said he felt lucky to be working with the pop superstar as she is ''calm and confident'' and knows exactly what she wants.
He added: ''No amount of hit records, no matter how big they are, if she doesn't believe it or feel it, she's not singing it, she's not keeping it. She's in the place where she's ... it's rare that I'm around an artist that's so calm. Just literally she's calm and confident.
She gushed: ''She's a sweetheart and amazing. She's like the nicest. We went to The Weeknd concert last weekend and hung out a bit in Los Angeles and ... he was incredible by the way, but she, she's phenomenal. She knows what she wants, she has a distinct point of view.''
