The most popular woman on Instagram has lost a follower - model Bella Hadid has ditched Selena Gomez following reports the singer is dating her ex.
Hadid unfollowed Selena on Wednesday (11Jan17) as photos emerged of the Come & Get It star making out with The Weeknd, the model's ex-boyfriend.
According to screenshots taken by Elle.com, Bella hit the 'unfollow' button on Gomez's profile on Wednesday afternoon.
The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and Gomez enjoyed a long dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night (10Jan17) and then kissed, cuddled and held hands as they waited for their cars to arrive.
An eyewitness told Us Weekly, "They came out and they were so happy. They were hugging and kissing... Selena was all over him."
Sources claim the couple headed back to Selena's home.
Neither The Weeknd nor Selena have commented on their date night or the pictures, but it appears Bella doesn't need to hear a confirmation the singers are in love.
Ironically, Hadid's sister Gigi is part of Taylor Swift's 'squad' of girlfriends - and Selena is Taylor's best pal.
Bella and The Weeknd split in November (16) after almost two years of dating. They reteamed weeks later on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, where he performed as his ex walked the runway for the first time.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...