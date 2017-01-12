Hadid unfollowed Selena on Wednesday (11Jan17) as photos emerged of the Come & Get It star making out with The Weeknd, the model's ex-boyfriend.

According to screenshots taken by Elle.com, Bella hit the 'unfollow' button on Gomez's profile on Wednesday afternoon.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and Gomez enjoyed a long dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night (10Jan17) and then kissed, cuddled and held hands as they waited for their cars to arrive.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly, "They came out and they were so happy. They were hugging and kissing... Selena was all over him."

Sources claim the couple headed back to Selena's home.

Neither The Weeknd nor Selena have commented on their date night or the pictures, but it appears Bella doesn't need to hear a confirmation the singers are in love.

Ironically, Hadid's sister Gigi is part of Taylor Swift's 'squad' of girlfriends - and Selena is Taylor's best pal.

Bella and The Weeknd split in November (16) after almost two years of dating. They reteamed weeks later on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, where he performed as his ex walked the runway for the first time.