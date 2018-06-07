Netflix has confirmed '13 Reasons Why' will return for another instalment next year.
'13 Reasons Why' has been commissioned for a third series.
The popular, yet controversial, Netflix show - which has been heavily criticised for its depictions of suicide and sexual assault - has been renewed for another instalment.
The official Twitter account for the show said: ''What happens now?
''Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. (sic)''
Netflix have also confirmed that production on the new season will resume later this year and the next instalment will be comprised of 13 episodes.
Brian Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are also set to return as executive producers.
However, there will be one major change when the new series hits the online streaming service next year as Katherine Langford, who plays lead character Hannah Baker, has already confirmed she won't be reprising her role as the dead school girl.
She said: ''Hannah...I love you...and I let you go'' Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light
''This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you (sic).''
