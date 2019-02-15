Sebastian Stan will replace Chris Evans in the Netflix film 'The Devil All The Time'.

The 36-year-old actor will take over from his 'Captain America' co-star Chris, 37, in Antonio Campos's drama film adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 mid-western gothic novel after the Marvel star dropped out over a scheduling issue.

The 'I, Tonya' star will join the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, and Tony Gabriel Ebert in the forthcoming flick.

Campos is directing the film from a script he penned with Paulo Campos and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are producing through their Nine Stories banner along with Randall Poster and Max Born. Executive producing are Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke.

According to Netflix, the movie will be based ''in a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of this country, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption is brewing. Out of desperation to save his dying wife. Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice.''

The teaser adds: ''This sets protagonist Arvin, Willard's son (Holland), on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. 'The Devil All the Time' involves a nefarious cast of characters that is told across two decades.''

Principal photography is set to begin on the film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel by the same name later this month in Alabama.

The pair have worked with each other, Sebastian as Bucky Barnes the Winter Soldier, and Chris as the titular hero, in four Marvel Studios films that will culminate in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe release 'Avengers: Endgame'.

This will be Chris ' last time playing the role as he previously revealed he is giving up the role of Captain America after eight years.

Chris - who first starred as Captain America in 2011 - wrote: ''Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.''