Sebastian Stan doesn't know if he will take over from Chris Evans as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 35-year-old actor starred as Bucky Barnes in all three of the 'Captain America' movies but his character joined the evil team HYDRA and was known as the Winter Solider in the last two movies.

However, in the comics Bucky takes on the identity of Captain America after Steve Rogers is presumed to be dead and in the MCU Evans - who has portrayed the hero in six movies - recently revealed after Phase 4, he will no longer play the part.

Although fans believe Stan will be taking over the role, the actor admitted he believes it is just ''speculation'' and has no idea.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Stan said: ''It's just speculation. I honestly have no idea.

''I really don't know what I would say to somebody that would ask me that question.''

Stan is set to reprise his role as the Winter Solider in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' where he will have to team up with the team of heroes to defeat the mad titan Thanos.

He also said 'Infinity War' is the ''biggest culmination'' of anything Marvel has done so far and he said it will be ''crazier'' than everything else that has come before.

He said: ''It's certainly the biggest culmination of anything and everything they've done so far. It's just going to be bigger and crazier than anything.''

Stan also spilled that, much like his co-star Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man, he is only allowed to read the script for his character.

He said: ''I only read what they gave me on the day. It's usually only a day-to-day thing. I certainly don't know what I have to do next.''