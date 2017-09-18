Sebastian Stan didn't read the script for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 35-year-old actor starred as Bucky Barnes in all three of the 'Captain America' movies but his character joined the evil team HYDRA and was known as the Winter Solider in the last two movies and has reprised his role in the upcoming 'Avengers' movie.

However, the actor admitted he was ''in the dark'' about what was happening because he wasn't allowed to read the script.

Speaking to Collider, the actor said: ''I didn't read a script for the last movie, so I was kind of in the dark. Which is always okay for the Winter Soldier. I think there's just an element of trust, it's a family system and at this point, I feel like between the writers and the [Joe and Anthony] Russo, everyone kind of guesses their next move so to speak and I feel like they know very well what I'm going to be bringing.''

Stan also recently revealed that, much like his co-star Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man, he is only allowed to read the script for his character.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Stan said: ''I only read what they gave me on the day. It's usually only a day-to-day thing. I certainly don't know what I have to do next.''

Stan also said he has no idea whether he will be replacing Chris Evans in the role of Captain America in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics Bucky takes on the identity of Captain America after Steve Rogers is presumed to be dead and in the MCU Evans - who has portrayed the hero in six movies - recently revealed after Phase 4, he will no longer play the part.

He said: ''It's just speculation. I honestly have no idea.

''I really don't know what I would say to somebody that would ask me that question.''