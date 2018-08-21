Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough have signed up for 'Monday'.

The 36-year-old 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' star and the 38-year-old actress will star as two Americans living in Greece in the romantic film.

Director Argyris Papadimitropoulos, who co-wrote the script, said: ''Many people don't feel like getting involved in intense relationships anymore. And that to me is so sad. Chloe and Mickey's story is a very honest look at one relationship, and in it there are elements everyone will recognise from their own experiences. I simply cannot wait to put the amazingly talented Denise and Sebastian in front of the lens and shoot them in stunning settings, places I know like the back of my hand, and work with a team of producers who have made some of my favourite films.''

The couple will star as ''two self-destructive Americans, living across Athens and the Greek islands who plunge into a tsunami of a romance'', Deadline reports.

Production on the film is set to begin shortly in Greece. Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Damian Jones and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce.

Meanwhile, Sebastian previously revealed he would love to take over as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: ''I mean, yeah I would love that one day, absolutely. I don't know when that day would be, and I just think ... it would be a very different Captain American you know, you wouldn't be able to have the same Captain America as you have right now because he's a different guy. Again, there's this issue where we've got to get him to be trustworthy enough for them to give him that responsibility, you know, to fill those shoes, and those are hard shoes to fill. So I think it's possible, I really do, but it just has to make sense and we might need a little more time.''