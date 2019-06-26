Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 45-year-old comedian will be at the helm of the annual event - which will broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in August - and the star revealed he is looking forward to his new role because he will be giving an ''unfiltered look'' of the VMA's.

Announcing the news on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''I am hosting the VMA's 2019, it's a big deal. It's huge! But again my family's negative but my dad calls and goes 'You know nothing about music'.

''I didn't really grow up with pop culture music but I think this is going to be fun because MTV want an unfiltered look of the VMA's.''

Following last year's hostless show, MTV VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer insisted that they enlisted the help of Sebastian - who was ranked in Forbes among the world's highest paid comedians in 2017 and 2018 - because he will make the show ''unforgettable'' with his ''comic spin''.

He said in a statement: ''We're thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year's VMA host.

''Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year's show truly unforgettable.''

And the 'Green Book' star took to Twitter shortly after announcing the much-anticipated news to urge his followers to tune into the ceremony on August 26.

He wrote: ''Wow. This is going to be fun! Tune in to the @vmas LIVE Monday, August 26th at 9pm on @MTV. Thanks for having me @FallonTonight! (sic)''