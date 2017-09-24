'American Pie' actor Seann William Scott has starred in a number of 'American Pie' movies, but comedy wasn't his acting ambition.
Seann William Scott never wanted to do comedy films.
The 40-year-old actor shot to fame as Steven Stifler in the hit 'American Pie' franchise and since the first movie was released back in 1999, Scott has starred in a number of successful movies but claims he never thought about doing comedies.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, the actor said: ''I'm actually starting a movie, 'Green Dolphin', though that's my first drama.
''When I first moved to LA to be an actor it never occurred to me to do comedies. I didn't even really watch comedies.
''I grew up watching Hal Ashby movies and Kubrick and, just dark s**t. And then I did 50 'American Pie' movies.''
Although he admitted he never really wanted to get into comedies, the actor said his career is ''pretty incredible''.
He said: ''I feel like I've won the lottery. I'm a huge film fan, so the fact that I've been able to have a career making films is pretty incredible.
''I felt like the luckiest kid in the world on 'American Pie', and every movie I've done since I've gotten luckier.''
The 'American Pie' franchise spawned six other movies, including four straight-to-DVD spin-offs, and the character of Stifler became a fan favourite.
Since starring in 'American Pie', Scott went on to star in the hit movie 'Goon' and although he was playing a hockey player, the actor admitted he ''can't really play'' the sport and it's caused him problems.
He said: ''I got to play a tough guy in 'Goon; but I'm a bit of a bitch in real life.
''I can't really play hockey either actually. I think it worked for the first movie, playing a character who wasn't very good, but I'm struggling in the sequel man. I couldn't have gotten any worse.''
