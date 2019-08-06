Sean Pertwee has joined the ensemble cast of 'The Reckoning'.

The 55-year-old actor has boarded Neil Marshall's forthcoming horror project - co-written by and starring Charlotte Kirk - alongside the likes of Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Leon Ockenden, Emma Campbell-Jones, Callum Goulden, Suzanne Magowan, Indianna Ryan, Mark Ryan, Oliver Trevena and newcomer Sarah Lambie.

The movie - which will be helmed and scripted by Marshall, Kirk and 'The Descents' franchise writer Edward Evers-Swindell - will be set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and the witch hunts against women that followed.

'The Reckoning' will follow Grace Haverstock (Kirk) as she mourns the death of her husband Joseph (Anderson) after he falls victim to the wide-spread disease.

She is falsely accused of being a witch and thrown in jail when she rejects the advances of her landlord Squire Pendleton (Waddington), and she must then endure physical maltreatment at the hands of the country's most brutal witch-hunter Judge Moorcroft (Pertwee).

Marshall insisted that the film, which is based on true events, is a story which ''needs'' to be told and feels that the cast offers an ''incredible array of talent'' to the project.

Speaking to Deadline, he said: ''It's a story, based on real events, that needs telling, but most of all it's a chance for me to return to my horror roots and, just as I did with 'Dog Soldiers' and 'The Descent' before it, scare the proverbial s**t out of audiences around the world!

''This film is the product of a unique and highly creative collaboration, and I have assembled an incredible array of talent, both in front of the camera and behind, to bring this powerful story to life. So be warned, 'The Reckoning' is coming.''