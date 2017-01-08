Jason Segal, Connie Britton, Diane Kruger, Edward Norton, Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Collins, and Sophia Bush also attended the gala, along with the Milk star's model kids Dylan and Hopper.

Co-hosted by Penn, the event raised a record $37 million (£30 million) with donations from the French government and the World Bank, among others, to help new programmes, like Haiti Takes Root, a new reforestation initiative.

DiCaprio was one of the night's big spenders at the Montage Hotel - he bid for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's 1967 Land Cruiser and took home custom art by Ed Ruscha for $125,000 (£102,000).

Penn opened the gala by telling attendees, "I'm not going to give a rabble-rousing speech tonight. This hat-in-hand stuff is tough for me. It's when you've got to call all your friends and enemies and ask them to dig deeper and help you out."

Comedian Bill Maher served as the night's presenter and former U.S. President Bill Clinton addressed the crowd via a taped video message, while illusionist David Blaine and Beck performed.

Penn co-founded the J/P Haiti Rising Organization non-profit following Haiti's devastating earthquake in 2010.