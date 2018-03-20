Sean Penn has launched a veiled attack at Donald Trump in his debut novel 'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff', writing, ''we are a nation in need of an assassin''.
Sean Penn has launched a veiled attack at US President Donald Trump in his debut novel, declaring ''we are a nation in need of an assassin''.
The 'Gangster Squad' star is publishing 'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff' - an expanded version of a 2016 audiobook he wrote under the pseudonym Pappy Pariah and narrated - and has added a new scene in which protagonist Honey writes a letter to the story's President named Mr. Landlord.
Penn's fictional letter reads: ''Many wonderful American people in pain and rage elected you. Many Russians did, too. Your position is an asterisk accepted as literally as your alternative facts. Though the office will remain real, you never were nor will be. A million women so dwarfed your penis-edency on the streets of Washington and around the world on the day of your piddly inauguration ... You are not simply a president of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin ... Tweet me bitch, I dare you.''
The 57-year-old actor is a committed Democrat supporter and an outspoken critic of President Trump, dubbing him ''an enemy of mankind'' in an opinion piece he wrote for Time magazine in January.
Penn also appears to hit out at the #MeToo movement in the book.
In the novel Honey writes a poem branding the movement - in which victims of sexual abuse have spoken out on social media - a ''an infantilising term of the day''.
The poem continues: ''Is this a toddlers' crusade? Reducing rape, slut-shaming and suffrage to reckless child's play? A platform for accusation impunity? Due process has lost its sheen?''
Penn originally claimed he had met Pariah at a writers' conference in Florida in 1979. The Oscar-winning actor did not admit he was the author of the audiobook until months later, when he revealed his plans to expand and publish the book.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
One of those swoony American dramas that explores life in all its wondrousness, this film...
Walter Mitty is an exceptionally ordinary man who has never dared venture out into the...
Walter Mitty is an ordinary guy with an ordinary life; he wakes up, eats breakfast,...
This may be based on a true story, but the filmmakers never bother exploring the...
Mickey Cohen is a dangerous Mafia boss with power over the police and the people...
Cheyenne is a soft-spoken, retired rockstar still wearing make-up and hairspray whilst living in Dublin...
Italian filmmaker Sorrentino creates a Jim Jarmusch-style odyssey from Ireland to America and back. Witty...
Malick takes a bold, intensely personal approach to this big story about life, the universe...
Watch the trailer for The Tree of LifeThe Tree Of Life is Terrance Malick's first...
This provocative, fascinating true story is told with so much righteous rage that the politics...