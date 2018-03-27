Sean Penn and Robin Wright rarely speak anymore.

The former couple - who have daughter Dylan, 26, and son Hopper, 24, together - ended their 14-year marriage in 2010 and find it ''better'' not to be in contact any more because they have different ''ethical views on parenting''.

Speaking on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, Sean, 57, said: ''We don't have a lot of conversation. We don't not get along.

''We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it's better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.''

And the 'Milk' actor believes it has worked better for their children for him and the 'House of Cards' actress to keep their distance from one another.

He said: ''It was better for her to be entirely whatever she is and available to them and they love their mother and they have that relationship and for me to be entirely available but...we're always going to have conflicting ethics.''

But despite their parents' conflicting views, Sean is delighted his children are doing well and enjoying their work.

He said: ''That's going great. They're amazing people. They're both acting and modeling in an industry that I'm not very interested in, but they seem to have fun with it. I'm supportive of whatever my kids do that keeps them happy and healthy, period.''

The 'Mystic River' star - who has been single since his relationship with Charlize Theron ended in 2015 - is still open to finding love again in the future.

He said: ''I'm never going to take a position that I'm closed off to love. People falling in love with each other is a great, great thing.''