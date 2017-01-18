Kate del Castillo is urging bosses at the Miami Seaquarium in Florida to send their orca Lolita to a seaside sanctuary before she dies after 46 years in captivity.

Following the recent death of Tilikum, the subject of the documentary Blackfish, at SeaWorld in Orlando, the actress has teamed up with PETA activists to fight for Lolita's return to the ocean, where she was seized from her family over four decades ago.

A spokesman for the animal rights organisation tells WENN, "Lolita hasn't seen another orca since 1980, when her tankmate, Hugo, died after ramming his head repeatedly into the side of their tank."

Del Castillo, who stars in a new video screened at a Miami news conference on Tuesday, says, "Lolita's story is particularly tragic and poignant to me because I come from a tight-knit family. And so does she.

"Orca families spend their entire lives together. Lolita should have spent her life with her mother and aunts and siblings. But instead, she has spent 46 long and totally miserable years stuck inside the world's smallest orca tank at the Miami Seaquarium... a hellish tourist trap.

"Everything moves me about Lolita's story... I think it's devastating and it breaks my heart in every single way."