Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department confirmed Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo, was en route to the U.S. via a tweet on Thursday (19Jan17).

Sources tell the New York Post that Guzman is bound for Brooklyn's Eastern District federal court​, where he will face charges of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

The Sinaloa cartel boss has spent the last year locked up near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez after he was recaptured a day after Penn's Rolling Stone article was published online.

The movie star and director sat down with El Chapo in his jungle hide-out, months after he broke out of prison in 2015.