Sean Paul urged his fans to sing along with him during his gig in London on Friday (21.04.17) because he wasn't feeling ''100 per cent''.

The 44-year-old rapper wowed the crowd at the O2 Forum Kentish Town with a 90-minute set, although he admitted his voice ''ain't feeling it'' and called on the audience to help him get through the show.

Speaking on stage, the musician said: ''I don't know if you realise I'm not 100 per cent tonight my voice ain't feeling it. I want you to sing along with me.''

The Jamaican artist took to the stage to perform his 2002 hit record 'Get Busy', as well as 'Give It Up To Me' and 'Like Glue'.

He also performed songs he has collaborated on with other artists including, 'Got 2 Luv U', which he joined forces with Alexis Jordan on in 2012, as well as the Beyoncé duet 'Baby Boy'.

During his show, Sean thanked his supporters for remaining devoted to him throughout his career.

He said: ''Thank you very much every day you've got down with Sean Paul.''

Sean continued to belt out his more recent hits including his collaboration with Sia titled 'Cheap Thrills' and he delighted the crowd with his own rendition of Ed Sheeran's 2017 comeback single 'Shape of You'.

Prior to his cover version he said: ''I think it's time to free it up. We like to freestyle.''

Sean went on to sing 'Luv', 'No Lie', 'Punkie' and 'Tek Weh Yuh Heart' before returning to his 2002 hit 'I'm Still In Love with you' featuring Sasha.

The vocalist praised his mother Frances and revealed he has ''the deepest feeling of love'' for his parent, before he sang 'Rockabye', which he partnered with blonde-beauty Anne-Marie on.

He said: ''The deepest feeling of love I have in my life is the feeling I have for my mummy.''

Sean continued his set by singing 'Crick Neck', 'Gimme The Light' and his 2005 hit record 'We Be Burnin', as well as 'Trumpets' and his new 2017 record 'Phone Flash'.

Before introducing 'She Doesn't Mind', the star joked his manager was desperate to get him off of the stage, saying: ''Ladies and gentlemen I've got a stage manager backstage and she said I've passed my time and I've got to go to the next city. Oh no. She said she doesn't mind.''

Sean's set came to a close with 'Temperature' before he thanked the audience for belting out his songs with him and he also praised their ''good'' taste in music.

He said: ''Thank you for singing along with me tonight. Y'all like good music.''