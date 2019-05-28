Sean Paul is hoping his pal Idris Elba can turn him into a movie star.

The 'Temperature' rapper teamed up with the 'Luther' actor for the music video for grime star Wiley's song 'Boasty' in March, along with rap queen Stefflon Don.

The promo was directed by Henry Scholfield and saw Wiley replaced by a younger actor, whilst the trio played themselves.

After working with the Golden Globe winner, the 'Get Busy' hitmaker thinks he is in with the chance of becoming a villain on the big screen.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Sean said: ''I've thought about it and feel like maybe I can be the bad guy - the evil one!

''Idris can hook me up, I think I'll visit him with a few friends and make sure it happens.''

The 46-year-old dancehall star says he's been offered roles in the past but he hasn't found the time to focus on acting yet.

However, he admitted he wouldn't mind launching his movie career later in life.

He added: ''There have been one or two previous roles but I didn't have the time to concentrate on it at the time, but I guess in the future I look forward to that.

''If I wait too long I'll be an old bad villain but then that's not too bad.''

Sean recently joined Rita Ora on stage at her show at The O2 in London to perform their yet-to-be-released song 'Call On Me', and the pair have another collaboration in store for fans.

He said: ''We've done two songs together and one of them I really like and we are setting a date to when it should come out.

''It's about family, and who is there for you, called 'Call On Me.'''