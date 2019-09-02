Sean Paul is set to play the 2019 KISS Haunted House Party.

The 'Temperature' hitmaker will be joined by rap duo Young T & Bugsey at the Halloween extravaganza at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 25.

He said: ''I always love doing shows in London and I heard that KISS Haunted House Party is always a great vibe, so I'm looking forward to smashing it! ''Wembley better be ready!

''I've got all the KISSTORY anthems and of course my new tune 'When It Comes To You'.''

Liam Payne and Rita Ora were joined by the likes of Clean Bandit, Stefflon Don and Jess Glynne at last year's event.

Rita was the talking point of the concert as she transformed into rapper Post Malone.

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker shocked her fans when she dressed up as the 'Wow' hitmaker but she later claimed her transformation didn't require much effort.

Shown a picture of herself as Post, she said: ''That's literally me with no make-up, all that happened was they drew some face tattoos and I put a wig on and had no make-up touch ups, so that's scarily what I look like in real life.''

Despite her dramatic transformation, the 28-year-old singer was stunned when the audience didn't recognise her.

She said: ''I literally did a concert and they didn't clap because they were like 'Who is this weird human being on stage?'

''I had to talk in the mic and still they didn't believe me and then I had to sing and they were like 'OK, we believe her.' ''

More acts for this year's gig will be announced in the coming weeks.

