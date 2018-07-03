Sean Paul was forced to cut Rita Ora and Shakira from his song 'Mad Love'.

The 'Get Busy' hitmaker has revealed that the 'Anywhere' singer and the Colombian star - who is listed as a co-writer - were at the top of his list to lay down vocals on the track on his latest EP, 'Mad Love The Prequel', but the job ended up going to Becky G due to legal issues on Shakira's side and scheduling conflicts with Rita.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''A couple people did try on that song.

''One was Shakira and that happened to end up being in a red-tape situation and a second person was Rita Ora.''

However, the Jamaican star has another track up his sleeve with Rita.

He said: ''She sounds way better on that song to me.''

The 45-year-old singer-and-producer also had to ditch a collaboration with rapper Cardi B from the nine-track release because it wasn't working out.

He said: ''Someone put part of her song from some other thing so I stopped it from happening.''

The EP features Ellie Goulding, Stefflon Don and Migos, but it's Major Lazer's 'Tip Pon It' that wowed Sean the most.

He said: ''It gets me up. Pretty much the sound in it is just nuts.''

The 'Temperature' hitmaker recently admitted he'd still like to get 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker Shakira to record vocals on one of this tracks and teased his song with Rita could ''come out of the closet'' in the future.

He said: ''I'd still like to work with Shakira. Also Rita Ora, there's a song that's sitting in someone's closet that I'd like to get out of there.''

The dancehall king also revealed that he'd originally planned to have just himself on the Migos song 'Body'.

He said: With Migos, it was pretty cool to work with a young, hip-hop/rap group.

''When I was creating the track, it was first just sung by myself. On the second verse of the song, I thought, 'I want someone else on this.'

''We pinpointed Migos because I really like what they're doing.''