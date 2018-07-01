Sean Paul didn't want Cardi B to feature on his track because he thought she was too famous to be just a feature on someone else's song.

The 'I'm Still in Love with You' hitmaker was shocked when he found out that Cardi had been cut into one of his demos.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''Someone chopped up the song and put Cardi in it. I didn't want it to be that someone put part of her song from some other thing with part of my song from some other thing, so I stopped it from happening.

''I sent word to her saying that I want to work in the studio with her. There's many different styles of artists and art and production and sometimes it's great to just mix and match, but I haven't been feeling that way lately. I like to pinpoint exactly who I want to work with and get in the studio with them.''

Meanwhile, Sean Paul recently called out Justin Bieber and Kanye West for ripping off Dancehall.

Sean said: ''It's a sore point when people like Drake or Bieber or other artists come and do Dancehall-orientated music, but don't credit where Dancehall came from and don't necessarily understand it.

''A lot of people get upset and sour. I know artists back in Jamaica who don't like Major Lazer, as they think they do the same thing Drake and Kanye did - they take and take and don't credit ... Dancehall is back, but this time it's also infused with Afrobeat, hip hop, trap - and that's fine with me.''