Sean Paul is collaborating with Shakira.

The 'She Doesn't Mind' hitmaker has revealed he has teamed up with the 40-year-old singer for a song called 'Mad Love'.

He said: ''I got something kind of more poppy coming in a little while, with Shakira. The song's called 'Mad Love', it's about being mad and having love, it's more sexy. It's not about love, it's the sexiness.''

And Sean says it is a ''dream come true'' to work with the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer as they have been wanting to work together for a while.

He added: ''We've always wanted to work together, and I was like, 'Yo, I've always wanted to work with you!' She was like, 'I've always wanted to work with you too!'

''And I was like, 'No, I've always been told that you're busy.' And she's like, 'I've always been told that you're busy!' It's a dream come true for me, I've been wanting to work with her [for a while].''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old rapper went on to slam other artists for not ''paying homage'' to the genre when they release Dancehall tracks.

Speaking to Alex and Andrea on KISS FM, he shared: ''I don't think any of these people are paying homage by doing Dancehall, but there are also young kids who don't know about me, and they don't know that Dancehall is a thing.

''When they hear that song, they'll be like, 'Oh, that's so and so's new song! That's so and so's new music.' I wish people would say, 'This is my dancehall single.' Because if I just decide to do a country and western single, Sean Paul singing about my woes, I would say this is my country single.

''It's not a beef, I can't be angry, that just means that our music has grown huge, and that people are seeing vibes in it. Artists want to catch a good vibe and sell records. They know that people are gonna rock with it, right now it's the flavour of the month.''