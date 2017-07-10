Sean Paul bids for his own sweaty towels on eBay.

The 'Temperature' hitmaker is rarely seen on stage without a towel wrapped around his head and, once he's wiped away his perspiration, he has no qualms throwing it into the crowd as a keepsake, but he has revealed he doesn't like to part with the cloths for good as he'll later go on the selling site in the hope that he can buy it back.

Speaking to Capital FM backstage at Wireless Festival, held at Finsbury Park in North London, on Sunday (09.07.17), he said: ''It cools me off ... the helicopter effect. It gets my body temperature a little bit more cool cos I'm steaming up there. I wipe the sweat off and throw it away in the crowd and I've seen it on eBay.

''I tried to get the bid up for the towel cos I want back my sweat.''

The 'No Lie' rapper was forced to bring in the towel to his set after he was getting some complaints from fans because he used to douse them with champagne.

He said: ''We used to wet people up with champagne bottles, a lot of people were like: 'Ahh you're stinging my eye', so we stopped doing that.''

The 44-year-old singer took to the main stage at the three-day music extravaganza on Sunday afternoon to perform some of his hits and he admitted afterwards that he would've loved to have jumped down and crowd surfed with the 20,000 audience.

He explained: ''I saw things flying in the air, I saw people flying in the air, I saw mosh pits, I wanted to join in but this knee gives me trouble a lot.''