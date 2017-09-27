Sean Malto regrets turning down a part in 'La La Land' - but he didn't know how big the movie was going to be.

The professional skateboarder had a cameo in the multi Academy Award-winning movie lined up for him by his girlfriend, Dani Vitale - who has been a back-up dancer for Katy Perry and Demi Lovato - but he rejected the part due to a prior commitment, and now fears he's blown his big Hollywood chance.

Speaking at the Dew Tour Am Series, hosted by Mountain Dew - who the star is signed to - in Barcelona, Sean exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''She hooked up me skating in the intro of 'La La Land', but I didn't know what 'La La Land' was.

''So, I didn't know that movie was going to be one of the epic movies and win all these awards and I actually passed on it.

''She was like, 'Hey, we need a skateboarder for this thing, can you do it?' I was like, 'When is it?' She was like, 'It's this day.' And I was like, 'I don't know, I think I have something going on.' Which I did.

''I felt like I shouldn't skip my obligations for whatever. But then after seeing 'La La Land' I was like, 'I totally should've skipped whatever I was doing!'

''She didn't know it would be huge either. I don't think either of us really understood what was happening.

''But then the movie comes out and you watch the awards shows and you're like, 'How? How?'

''I don't think she even ended up doing anything in it either.

''It was there for us, we blew it.''

While the 28-year-old Dew Tour star is yet to get a taste of Hollywood, he has starred in a music video for rap duo CES Cru's song 'Juice', featuring Tech N9ne, and he enjoyed the experience.

He added: ''Tech N9ne from Kansas City. There was kind of a respect level with him. We're both from Kansas City. I always respect what he does for the community.

''It was also that he represented our city so well. He did a music video in our skate park one time.''

Sean showed off his skills in Barcelona last weekend in front of the Dew Tour Am Series crowd, and after the event got the chance to rub shoulders with Barcelona footballers, including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Great way to end an amazing weekend! Thanks @fcbarcelona for hosting me at your training camp #DewTourAmSeries (sic)''