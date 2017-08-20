Sean Kingston has asked a judge to drop a warrant for his arrest.

The 'Beautiful Girls' singer was ordered to pay Haimov Jewelers in Florida $44,000 in December for allegedly not paying a bill for a Rolex watch and a $19,000 bracelet, but he failed to hand over the money, so a warrant was issued instead, and the 27-year-old star has now claimed he didn't know about the order.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sean thought the papers he'd received related to another case, and so he ignored them, but he is now regretful and wants to take responsibility for his actions.

However, he's requested a new trial so he can tell his version of events, and also urged the judge to drop the warrant for his arrest.

Sean told the court he is representing himself ''due to financial efficiency'' and has been suffering from health issues after allegedly being assaulted and robbed recently.

The 'Eenie Meenie' singer claimed he had returned the items at the centre of the dispute to the jewellers and tried to set up a payment plan but they wouldn't accept it.

However, the company told the website Sean hadn't returned anything to them or even got in contact at all.

Earlier this year, Sean was hit by a lawsuit from a different jewellery firm for another Rolex.

Norman Silverman Diamonds claimed the star paid $10,000 upfront and sent a cheque to cover the remaining $36,000 a few days later, but after the watch was sent out in June 2013, the money bounced.

The company received an additional $15,000 from Sean in September 2013, but failed to respond to requests for the remaining $21,353.