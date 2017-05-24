Sir Sean Connery will always remember his friendship with Sir Roger Moore as ''filled with jokes and laughter''.

The 86-year-old Scot portrayed James Bond before the late acting legend, who passed away in Switzerland on Tuesday (23.05.17) after losing a short battle with cancer, between 1962 and 1982.

The 'Diamonds Are Forever' star has paid a touching tribute to the 'Live and Let Die' actor and said he was surprised they remained close for so many years as it's ''unusual'' in Hollywood.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.''

Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the womanising British secret agent from 1994 to 2005, was really taken back by Moore's death and hailed him a ''magnificent James Bond'' who paved the way for him to take on the iconic role.

He wrote on Facebook: ''Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning.

''You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP. (sic)''

Current Bond, Daniel Craig, made a brief but poignant tribute saying that Moore was the definite Bond.

He simply said: ''Nobody does it better.''

Confirming the sad news, a letter written on behalf of his three adult children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian - his offspring with third wife Luisa Mattioli - read:

''It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moor, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. the love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

''We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.''