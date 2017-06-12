Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Forbes magazine's Highest-Paid Entertainer of 2017.

The 'Bad Boy for Life' hitmaker has topped the annual list of high-earning showbiz stars after raking in an impressive $130 million in a 12 month period, mainly due to him selling a third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million.

He also partnered with Diageo Ciroc vodka and took part in his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which also went some way to topping up his bank account.

Beyoncé follows behind with $105 million, mainly due to her recent Formation World Tour and the release of her unexpected but critically acclaimed album 'Lemonade'.

Jk Rowling - the famed author of the 'Harry Potter' series - re-entered the top 100 after a three year break and took third place with $95 million whilst 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker Drake and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo completed the top five with $94m and $93m respectively.

The Weeknd also rocketed to sixth place with $92m, followed behind by Howard Stern ($90m) and Coldplay ($88m).

Elsewhere on the list, Kylie Jenner also makes her first appearance at the age of just 19, earning money from her brand endorsements, the family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and her cosmetics company and clothing line.

Other stars making their debut on the list include Amy Schumer, who is at number 69 with $37.5m and Chance the Rapper, who squeezes in at number 95 with $33m.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's earnings dipped 74% from $170 million in the previous year to $44 million this year, mainly due to her successful 1989 World Tour, which took place in the latter half of 2015.

Forbes magazine's Top 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2017 is as follows:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs - $130m (£102m)

Beyonce - $105m (£82.7m)

JK Rowling - $95m (£74.8m)

Drake - $94m (£74.06m)

Cristiano Ronaldo - $93m (£73.2m)

The Weeknd - $92m (£72.45m)

Howard Stern - $90m (£70.86m)

Coldplay - $88m (£69.33m)

James Patterson - $87m (£68.53m)

LeBron James - $86m (£67.8m)