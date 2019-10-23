Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared a touching tribute to his ex-partner Kim Porter on Tuesday (22.10.19) as the first anniversary of her death approaches.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has paid a touching tribute to his late ex-partner Kim Porter.
The 'Last Night' hitmaker tragically lost his former girlfriend - with whom he had Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie - to pneumonia on November 15, 2018, and as the first anniversary of her passing approaches, the rapper has shared a sweet snap of Kim stood by the water holding her hands around the sun.
Alongside the silhouetted photo, Diddy simply captioned it with the red love-heart emoji and tagged Kim's account.
The late actress is never far from the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's mind.
Ahead of the family's first Mother's Day without Kim back in May, the rapper admitted the annual holiday was ''going to hurt''.
He said: ''Mother's Day is going to hurt. We definitely are going to celebrate all the mothers. We're not going to get in the way of that. Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate - it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers ... I don't think that's the case. That's not a negative thing because as people, we need wounds. You need something to sting you sometimes and keep you on point and teach you a lesson.''
The 49-year-old music mogul - who also helped to raise Kim's son Quincy, 28, from a past relationship - then became emotional as he spoke about the pain of losing his ex-partner.
He added while crying: ''I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm going to figure something out, though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear the good stuff, but it hurts and there ain't no way around that.''
