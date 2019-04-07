Sean 'Diddy' Combs misses Kim Porter ''checking'' on him.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker was devastated when his ex-girlfriend passed away in November last year and he only wishes he could still go to her for advice.

Alongside a picture of the model, he wrote: ''I know, I know, GET MY S**T TOGETHER! Message received. I miss your looks checking me (sic)''

Meanwhile, Diddy previously praised his late ex-girlfriend for doing a ''great job'' in raising their children and noted that their 12-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James are just like her.

Posting a picture of the twins with their grandfather alongside an old snap of Kim with her father as a child, Diddy wrote: @ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they're you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG WE LOVE YOU MAMA (sic)''

And Diddy regrets not marrying Kim when he still could.

Posting an old picture of himself cuddling with Kim - who was the mother of three of his children, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - Diddy simply wrote ''SMH'', which stands for ''shaking my head, alongside a broken heart emoji.

And when one fan pointed out that he ''didn't want to marry'' Kim ''when she was alive'', Diddy revealed he regretted the choice.

He replied: ''I know. Played myself smh (sic)''