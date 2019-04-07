Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken to social media to admit he misses his late ex Kim Porter ''checking'' on him.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs misses Kim Porter ''checking'' on him.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker was devastated when his ex-girlfriend passed away in November last year and he only wishes he could still go to her for advice.
Alongside a picture of the model, he wrote: ''I know, I know, GET MY S**T TOGETHER! Message received. I miss your looks checking me (sic)''
Meanwhile, Diddy previously praised his late ex-girlfriend for doing a ''great job'' in raising their children and noted that their 12-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James are just like her.
Posting a picture of the twins with their grandfather alongside an old snap of Kim with her father as a child, Diddy wrote: @ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they're you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG WE LOVE YOU MAMA (sic)''
And Diddy regrets not marrying Kim when he still could.
Posting an old picture of himself cuddling with Kim - who was the mother of three of his children, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - Diddy simply wrote ''SMH'', which stands for ''shaking my head, alongside a broken heart emoji.
And when one fan pointed out that he ''didn't want to marry'' Kim ''when she was alive'', Diddy revealed he regretted the choice.
He replied: ''I know. Played myself smh (sic)''
