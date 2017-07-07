Puff Daddy's lawyers have accused his former chef of trying to ''extort'' the rap mogul.

Cindy Rueda filed a lawsuit in May accusing the 47-year-old star - whose real name is Sean Combs - of ordering her to serve him meals after sex, while he was naked, and eventually fired for complaining about it, but his lawyers have now hit back at her wrongful termination allegation, insisting her suit was ''infected with distortions, omissions and outright falsehoods.''

Lawyer Orin Snyder wrote in a letter to Cindy's lawyers that was filed in court on Friday (07.07.17): ''Combs enterprises will not be extorted...

''Your motives are clear: To threaten to slander and impugn the reputation of our client in the hopes of extracting a settlement. This smacks of bad faith -- and worse.''

In her lawsuit, Cindy - who was employed from January 2015 to May 2016 - claimed she regularly worked under harassing conditions and without adequate pay, and alleged the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's housekeeper had approached her last year with a watch she ''represented she had found in the garbage can.''

The chef claims she was offered the watch because it had been discarded, but after accepting the item, she was then accused of stealing it, but Puff's lawyer has dismissed the explanation in his letter.

In the note, which has been seen by the New York Daily News newspaper, he wrote: ''The claim that she was 'lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated' is particularly outrageous.''

He insisted instead that the former employee had ''engaged in grand theft of a luxury watch belonging to Mr. Combs'' and stressed her ''distortion'' of the facts would leave her ''credibility in tatters.''

It was previously claimed Cindy was told she wouldn't be prosecuted when she was fired - if she signed an exit agreement waiving rights to sue the rapper, but she refused to agree the deal.

She says she refused to sign and was terminated a year ago.

Cindy is suing for sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and a number of other workplace-related claims, and is seeking unspecified damages.