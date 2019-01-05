P. Diddy has thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
P. Diddy has thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - whose former partner passed away in November aged 47 - has taken to Instagram to post a picture of his mother and his 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he had with Kim, as he thanked his family for bringing him ''back into the light'' after Kim's death left him in a dark place.
He wrote alongside the snap: ''Mama and the babies GOD IS SO GOOD. THE GREATEST!!! I'm the luckiest man in the world. The way my family has been strong has humbled me. They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! THANK YOU GOD @CombsFamily #MamaCombs @the_combs_twins @myfancychance they're all born on the same day!!!! Dec 21. My mother and the twins (sic)''
Diddy's comments come after the 'Last Night' rapper - who also raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy, their other child Christian, 20, and his two children from other relationships, Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 - revealed he was on a new ''journey'' that involves early morning wake-ups to do the school run.
Speaking in his car, surrounded by his kids, the 49-year-old musician said in a series of posts shared to his Instagram story: ''What's up y'all? Today, the journey begins. Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew. This is Mommy/Daddy, Daddy/Mommy checking in.
''This Mommy/Daddy thing is beautiful. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like early. Like, real early.
''You hear me say Daddy/Mommy, all my single mothers out there know what it is and also single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles. Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!''
He captioned one post: ''New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!''
And alongside another he wrote: ''I was trained by the best! #KimPorter (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Strangeways, here we come: Marc Forster represents jungle fever in some mighty odd ways throughout...
Practically heckled out of the ring at their boxing match, best friends Bobby and Ricky...
"Swingers" lounge lizards Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn are reunited in "Made" as a pair...
The opening shot of "Monster's Ball" -- a strenuous, sorrowful, racially-charged drama about finding solace...