P. Diddy is still ''healing'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The 'Last Night' hitmaker - whose real name is Sean Combs - tragically lost his former girlfriend in November 2018 when she passed away from pneumonia, and his 25-year-old son Justin has now said his father is ''doing fine'' and continuing to heal following the sad news.

Justin - whose mother is Misa Hylton Brim - said: ''He's doing fine. He's prayed up now, and everything is good. He's just healing.''

The former football player says his father and their family are staying strong thanks to their tight-knit bond, and says he ''admires'' his dad's ability to ''believe''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he added: ''[We support each other by] just being with family and God, and just staying around each other.

''[I admire my dad's] ability to believe and just not take 'no' for an answer. And just to keep recreating and innovating.''

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Diddy recently revealed the last words Kim said to him before she passed were a plea for him to take care of the children they had together, Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie.

He said: ''Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died.''

And after her tragic death, the 'I'll Be Missing You' musician - who also helped to raise Kim's son Quincy, 27, from a past relationship, and is father to 13-year-old Chance, whose mother is Sarah Chapman - says he was reminded of her important words when he was left ''crying out to God''.

He added: ''It was like some superhero s**t. I ain't even gonna lie. On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened. There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God - and to her - and almost immediately Kim's voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'''