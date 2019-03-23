P. Diddy has praised his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter for doing a ''great job'' in raising their children.

The former girlfriend of the rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - passed away last year after suffering with lobar pneumonia, and in a touching Instagram post on Saturday (23.03.19), he noted their 12-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James are just like her.

Posting a picture of the twins with their grandfather alongside an old snap of Kim with her father as a child, Diddy wrote: @ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they're you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG WE LOVE YOU MAMA (sic)''

His comments come after he revealed in a recent Instagram interaction that he regrets not tying the knot with Kim.

Posting an old picture of himself cuddling with Kim - who was also the mother of his son, Christian, 20 - Diddy simply wrote ''SMH'', which stands for ''shaking my head'', alongside a broken heart emoji.

And when one fan pointed out that he ''didn't want to marry'' Kim ''when she was alive'', Diddy revealed he regretted the choice.

He replied: ''I know. Played myself smh (sic)''

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who also raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy, and his two children from other relationships, Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 - suffered heartbreak after Kim's passing, and recently thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following the news.

Posting a picture on social media of his mother with D'Lila Star and Jessie James, he wrote: ''Mama and the babies GOD IS SO GOOD. THE GREATEST!!! I'm the luckiest man in the world. The way my family has been strong has humbled me. They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! THANK YOU GOD @CombsFamily #MamaCombs @the_combs_twins @myfancychance they're all born on the same day!!!! Dec 21. My mother and the twins (sic)''