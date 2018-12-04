P. Diddy is embarking on a new ''journey'' that involves early morning wake-ups to do the school run.
P. Diddy is embarking on a new ''journey'' following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - whose former partner passed away last month aged 47 - forced himself to get up ''real early'' in order to take his kids to school and claimed he was ''trained by the best''.
Speaking in his car, surrounded by his kids, he said in a series of posts shared to his Instagram story: ''What's up y'all? Today, the journey begins. Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew. This is Mommy/Daddy, Daddy/Mommy checking in.
''This Mommy/Daddy thing is beautiful. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like early. Like, real early.
''You hear me say Daddy/Mommy, all my single mothers out there know what it is and also single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles. Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!''
He captioned one post: ''New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!''
And alongside another he wrote: ''I was trained by the best! #KimPorter (sic)''
After completing the school run, the 49-year-old rapper - who raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy, their three kids together, Christian, 20 and 11-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, and also Justin, 24, and Chance, 12, his two kids from other relationships - went on a hike in Runyon Canon, where he challenged himself to take the ''hardcore'' route, echoing the changes to his life.
He reflected: ''I gotta give all glory to God for waking me up this morning, my kids having the strength to go to school.
''I usually take the easy route just on the pavement but this is like the hardcore, this is life right here, all of these cliffs and rocks.
''God gave me the strength to get back on my feet. It took a minute but now I'm gonna tackle this hill.''
