P Diddy held a star-studded birthday bash to mark his 50th birthday.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - celebrated his milestone birthday at his Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday night (14.12.19) with the likes of power couples Jay Z and Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West and Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Guests were invited to the party with an audio message from supermodel Naomi Campbell, who told partygoers: ''You're invited to Diddy's 50th birthday party ... only come with dancing shoes and good vibes.''

P Diddy turned 50 early last month but wanted to bring to to December to celebrate the life of the late Kim Porter, who would have been 47 on Sunday.

And one guest admits the whole thing got quite ''emotional''.

They said: ''It was an emotional evening. [Gospel singer] Marvin Sapp sang Puffy's favourite spiritual song, 'Never Would Have Made It.' Puffy got real emotional.''

Mary J. Blige made a surprise performance, taking to the stage from around 11pm.

The insider added: ''There's so much history there and everyone was into Mary. [Diddy's] three daughters were dancing. Jay Z and Beyonce were watching. It was incredible.''

The party ended around five in the morning, with a DJ set from DJ Cassidy.

The source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Lil Kim and Mary were still dancing and Snoop and Khalifa were still smoking weed. It was an epic and long night. Pharrell Williams was dancing all night, too.''