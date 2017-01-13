P. Diddy has deleted all of his social media accounts.

The 47-year-old music mogul has decided to remove himself from the sites after explaining on his now-deleted Instagram page that he had grown tired of the ''c**ning and buffooning'' that exists within the hip-hop world.

Diddy - whose real name is Sean Combs - explained: ''It's too much c**nery and buffoonery going on. The culture's getting killed... I'm in amazement by what's going on in the world... It's too much c**ning and buffooning going on, too much... I can't believe this is what hip-hop has become... (sic)''

Although he didn't cite any artists by name, Diddy is believed to feel increasingly frustrated by the new crop of rappers and their perceived lack of respect for the music's culture.

Diddy wrote: ''Believe me, when I get my thoughts together, I'm going to figure out a way to articulate myself because this conversation ain't even for the whole world to hear, it's just for us. (sic)''

Last year, meanwhile, Diddy admitted he ''fantasises'' about being ''calm and sophisticated'' amid his busy working schedule.

The rap star revealed he keeps his three Grammy Awards in a special ''Sunday room'' in his home and dreams about spending relaxing days doing ordinary tasks with his statuettes looking down on them.

The 'I'll be Missing You' hitmaker said: ''[It's] this room that just feels intimate, that just feels like it would be the perfect place to do a photo shoot reading the New York and L.A. Times on a Sunday, so I call it my Sunday room.

''I don't get to use it a lot, but I fantasise a lot about myself being calm enough to sit down and read the papers and have some coffee and just act really sophisticated and look up at my Grammys. I just haven't gotten to doing that part of it yet.''