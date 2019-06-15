P. Diddy has congratulated his ex-girlfriend Cassie on her pregnancy.

The 'Me & U' singer - who was in a relationship with rapper for 11 years until 2018 - and her boyfriend Alex Fine are expecting a baby girl together and the 49-year-old star couldn't be happier for them.

Alongside a picture of the pair, he wrote on Instagram: ''Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,'' he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. ''God bless L O V E. (sic)''

Cassie revealed her happy news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images of herself and her boyfriend sitting in a car on Thursday (13.06.19).

She captioned the post: ''Can't wait to meet our baby girl [heart emoji] Love You Always & Forever.''

Alex also shared a touching letter he wrote to his unborn daughter and pledged to always be her ''number one fan''.

Alongside a photo of him kissing Cassie, 32, on the cheek, he wrote: ''I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever.

''I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.

''I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.

''I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.''

The 26-year-old personal trainer promised to show his daughter a ''healthy relationship'' - but admitted she'd never find anyone good enough to settle down with in his eyes.

He continued: ''I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry.

''I can't promise that I won't embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.

''I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you're happy.

''I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be.''

And the professional bullrider also promised Cassie he would do ''every single thing in [his] power'' to support her.

He added: ''I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.''

Cassie split from Diddy eight months ago and made her relationship with Alex Instagram official in December.