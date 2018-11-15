Diddy's ex-girlfriend Kim Porter - the mother of three of his children - has died at the age of 47.
Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, has been found dead at her Los Angeles home.
The model-and-actress - who had sons Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 12, with the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker, and 26-year-old Quincy from a previous relationship - had been suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms, possibly pneumonia, for weeks when emergency services were called to her house on Thursday (15.11.18).
According to emergency dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest, while a source told the website Kim had contacted her doctor on Wednesday (14.11.18) to complain she wasn't feeling any better.
A spokesperson for Diddy - who dated Kim on and off from 1994 until 2007 - has appealed for privacy following the 47-year-old beauty's passing.
His representative, Cindi Berger, said: ''Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.''
Diddy, 49, also has Justin and Chance, 11, from previous relationships and recently admitted he and all the mothers of his kids get along well together.
He said: ''I mean, you have to start to treat your family like a tribe if you have other mothers of your children. The separatism starts to wear on the family as a whole. We all in it together. So, we might as well figure out how to co-exist, and they get along lovely. Everybody is good because they're good people too.''
