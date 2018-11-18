American rap star Sean 'Diddy' Combs has confessed he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
The 49-year-old hip-hop mogul dated Kim - who passed away on Thursday (15.11.18) - on and off for 13 years, and they also had three children together, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila.
Alongside a video of himself cradling Kim while she was pregnant, Diddy wrote on Instagram: ''For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [love heart emoji] (sic)''
Kim was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing.
Rihanna has also been upset by her death, describing Kim as a ''special soul''.
The chart-topping star recently wrote on her Instagram account: ''we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don't even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Strangeways, here we come: Marc Forster represents jungle fever in some mighty odd ways throughout...
Practically heckled out of the ring at their boxing match, best friends Bobby and Ricky...
"Swingers" lounge lizards Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn are reunited in "Made" as a pair...
The opening shot of "Monster's Ball" -- a strenuous, sorrowful, racially-charged drama about finding solace...