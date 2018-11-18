Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The 49-year-old hip-hop mogul dated Kim - who passed away on Thursday (15.11.18) - on and off for 13 years, and they also had three children together, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila.

Alongside a video of himself cradling Kim while she was pregnant, Diddy wrote on Instagram: ''For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Kim was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing.

Rihanna has also been upset by her death, describing Kim as a ''special soul''.

The chart-topping star recently wrote on her Instagram account: ''we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don't even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp (sic)''