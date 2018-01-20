Diddy has admitted he wants 10 children.

The 48-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - already has six children, but he has admitted he wouldn't mind expanding his brood even further with his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy - who also answers to Puff Daddy, Puffy, P.Diddy, and most recently Love - said: ''I love children. I'm trying to get 10. I could go to eight without a problem. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that's something that I want. I would only have it with my girl of course.''

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker is already father to Justin, 24, from his relationship with Misa Hylton Brim, Christian, 19, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 11, with former on/off partner Kim Porter, as well as Chance, also 11, with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy also adopted and raised Quincy, 26, who is Kim Porter's son from a previous relationship.

And the music mogul couldn't be happier this his brood, whom he says he's ''very proud'' of.

He said: ''I'm very, very proud of them. [It's] incredible [to watch them] grow up and actually be nice human beings. Because you know, it didn't have to end that way. When you think about a lot of celebrity families, it gets a little weird sometimes.''

Diddy also admitted he treats his family as ''tribe'', as his children and their mothers all ''co-exist'' with one another.

Speaking to morning radio show 'The Breakfast Club', he said: ''I mean, you have to start to treat your family like a tribe if you have other mothers of your children. The separatism starts to wear on the family as a whole. We all in it together. So, we might as well figure out how to co-exist, and they get along lovely. Everybody is good because they're good people too.''