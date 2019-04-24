Sean 'Diddy' Combs was a ''part-time father'' before Kim Porter's death.

The 'Last Night' hitmaker tragically lost his former girlfriend in November 2018 but since her passing, he is a ''lot more present'' with his kids.

Speaking to the May issue of Essence magazine, he said: ''Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else.

''But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do. I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.''

Diddy - who has Christian, 21, Jessie, 12, and D'Lila Star, 12, with the late model - previously praised his ex-girlfriend for doing a ''great job'' in raising their children and noted that their twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James are just like her.

Posting a picture of the twins with their grandfather alongside an old snap of Kim with her father as a child, Diddy wrote: @ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they're you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG WE LOVE YOU MAMA (sic)''

Diddy also raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy, and his two children from other relationships - Justin, 24, and Chance, 12.